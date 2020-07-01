Wilmington News
By Jan Lee Buxengard
Remember to fly the United States flag on July 4th, Independence Day. Have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend.
Birthday wishes to Dan Selness, Edward Myrah, David Eiken and Mikai Thomas on July 3; Tara Espelien, Duron Bratland, Arlene Olerud, Leon Spinden Jr. and Devin Brevig on July 4; Allen Buxengard, Jacki Vick and Katrina Rud on July 5; Ben Sanness on July 6; Kelly Engen, Laurie Buxengard and Elijah Solum on July 7; Aaron Middendorf and Faith Solum on July 8; and Jordan Jaster on July 9.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Leo and Betty Stoltz 71 years, and Kieron and Katie (Friemann) Brewer 15 years on July 9.
Last week brought several rainfall events. At the Gary Buxengard farm, the rain gauge recorded .6 inches on June 21-22, 1.8 inches on June 22, .6 inches on June 24; and .8 inches on June 26.
In a phone call from Sandy (Trehus) Osterle of West Allis, Wis., she relayed that her brother, Leslie Sever Trehus of New Berlin passed away on June 25 at the age of 85 years. Their parents were Sever and Johanna Trehus. Leslie was involved in all sports at Spring Grove High School and was Valedictorian of his graduating class.
Last Sunday, following Wilmington Church worship service, Naomi Myhre hosted the fellowship time to celebrate April, May, and June birthdays.
Celia Buxengard stayed last Saturday night at grandparents Gary and Jan Lee. On Sunday they attended the celebration of Malia, Celia and Emily’s birthdays at the Allen and Emily Buxengard farm, rural La Crescent.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 5 – 9:30 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
