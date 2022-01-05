By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Carlie Halverson and Addison Halverson on Jan. 11; Janice Doely, Andrew Engen and Jaxon Strinmoen on Jan. 12.
Some folks have been asking for Glenn Kinneberg’s book, “Flaps Up – A Flying Farmer’s Memoirs”. He didn’t have any books left, so went ahead and had more books printed. They are available at the Ballard House, Turquoise Tomato and Red’s Hometown Market in Spring Grove.
Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth visited his father, Glenn, during the holiday weekends.
On December 31, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed the day at the home of her brother, Elden and Janell Pohlman. Other family members in attendance included Arlyn and Jean Pohlman, Howard and Diane Wilson, Alex and Lila Wilson.
The January 2 worship service at Wilmington Church was cancelled due to the extreme cold temperature/wind chill.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 9 – 10 a.m. worship service led by Gary Buxengard and a recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer. Council meeting to follow the service.
Sun., January 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Since services were cancelled January 2, Holy Communion will be served.
Congregation and Cemetery Association annual meetings are scheduled to take place on Sun., January 30 following the worship service.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
