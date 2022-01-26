Birthday wishes to Nancy Thomas and Steven Morken on January 27; Don Bunge, Kristi Griffin, Treana Morken and Kendrick Buxengard on Jan. 28; Connie Graf and Kay Paulson on Jan. 29; Aaron Doely on Jan. 31; Muriel Wiemerslage and Emily Owusu on Feb. 1.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Arlen and Janice (Horn) Doely 67 years, and Alan and Nancy (Sylling-Monson) Thomas 23 years on Jan. 30.
On Sunday, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard helped grandson Marcus celebrate his 9th birthday.
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Reprints of Glenn Kinneberg’s book, “Flaps Up – A Flying Farmer’s Memoirs”, are available at the Ballard House, Turquoise Tomato and Red’s Hometown Market in Spring Grove, and at Quillin’s in Caledonia.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 30 – 10 a.m. worship service with recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer. The annual Congregation and Cemetery Association annual meetings will follow the service, after which Carolyn Haugstad will host a fellowship time honoring members with January birthdays.
Sun., February 6 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
