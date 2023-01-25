Birthday wishes to Kim Padgett on Jan. 26; Nancy Thomas and Steven Morken on Jan. 27; Don Bunge, Kristi Griffin, Treyana Morken and Kendrick Buxengard on Jan. 28; Connie Graf and Kay Paulson on Jan. 29; Aaron Doely on Jan. 31; and Emily Owusu on Feb. 1.
Anniversary greetings are extended to Arlen and Janice (Horn) Doely, 68 years, and Alan and Nancy (Sylling, Monson) Thomas, 24 years on January 30.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Vincent Cotton of Mesquite, TX, who passed away on January 9th. He was the husband of Marsha Gilbertson, and son-in-law of Osmond “Ozzie” and Kay (Trehus) Gilbertson.
Sincere sympathy to Josh and Aimee Johnson and family on the passing of his mother Cindy Johnson, 71, of Gays Mills, Wis. at Vernon Memorial Hospital on Jan. 17. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at the Gays Mills Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Last Saturday morning, the Military Ball committee met at the Spring Grove Legion to start planning for the 16th annual ball to be held April 22 at the Fest Building. In attendance were: Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Fordyce and Marge Brevig, John Geiwitz, Randy Denstad, Arlyn Pohlman, Lucille Lemke, Nancy Dahl, and Kathy Schiessler.
Wilmington Lutheran Church held its congregation and cemetery association annual meetings following worship last Sunday morning. Newly elected to serve on the council are Nancy Strike and Brian Anderson, who will join current members Keith Haugstad, David Trehus, Gretchen Anderson, Josh Johnson and Diana Rask, with Gretchen as treasurer and Gary Buxengard the financial secretary. For the Endowment Board, newly elected are Robert Engen, Donna Trehus and Gary Buxengard, who join Carolyn Haugstad and Carol Ann Burtness. Other committees include: Board of Education - Darcy Thorson and Tamitha Peter, and Worship – Jan Lee Buxengard.
For the Cemetery Association, Gary Buxengard was re-elected secretary and recorder at their board meeting Sun., Jan.9. Other officers include Donald Ingvalson – president, David Trehus – vice president, Lorilyn Dehning – treasurer, and Carol Ann Burtness – director.
Following the Sunday meetings, members of the church council and W-ELCA provided the delicious noon meal, and Gretchen hosted treats to celebrate January birthdays.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Jan. 29 – WORSHIP CANCELLED. You may attend a church of your choice.
Sunday, Feb. 5 – 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.