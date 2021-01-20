By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Alice Furey, Alisa Braaten, Brian Zmolek and Dustin Bass on Jan. 23; Kathy Ranzenberger, Carolyn Haugstad, and Christine Burtness on Jan. 24; Jennifer Solberg on Jan. 25; Kim Padgett on Jan. 26; Nancy Thomas and Steven Morken on Jan. 27; Don Bunge, Kristi Griffin, Treyana Morken and Kendrick Buxengard on Jan. 28; Connie Graf and Kay Paulson on Jan. 29.
On Jan. 11, the year 2020 financial reports for Wilmington Church, were audited by Dona Trehus. Meeting at her home were Gretchen Anderson – treasurer and Gary Buxengard - financial secretary for the congregation, and Jan Lee Buxengard – treasurer for W-ELCA. The annual meeting of the congregation will be held Sun., February 7.
On Jan. 11, Gary Buxengard sang with Special Export quartet to surprise and honor Peggy Gallagher on her birthday at Red’s Hometown Market, where she is the manager of the deli.
Over several days, Rime frost decorated trees, and everything outdoors, making beautiful scenery.
The first major winter weather event of 2021, on January 13-14, brought a heavy wet snowfall amounting to a depth of 5.5 inches. And once again, the trees were “painted” in white. Oh, the beauty of winter in Minnesota!
Get well wishes to Marilyn Sylling and Harriet Qualey, who are hospitalized at the Winneshiek Medical Center, Decorah.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 24 – Worship service at 10 a.m.
Sun., February 7 – Worship service at 10 a.m., followed by the congregation and cemetery association annual meetings.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening
