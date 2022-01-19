By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Andrew Schultz, his first birthday on January 20; Kelli Wiemerslage, Colin Fruechte and Marcus Buxengard on January 21; Francis Myhre on Jan. 22; Alice Furey, Alisa Braaten, Brian Zmolek and Dustin Bass on Jan. 23; Kathy Ranzenberger, Carolyn Haugstad and Christine Burtness on Jan. 24; Jennifer Solberg on Jan. 25; and Kim Padgett on Jan. 26.
Stuart and RuthAnn Dibley received word that sister-in-law Ruth M. Dibley of Edina passed away January 13. She would have been 100 years old in April. Her husband, Bert, passed away October 29, 2019 and is buried at Portland Prairie Church Cemetery, where Ruth will join him in the spring.
On Wednesday of last week, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the Mabel-Canton School District Spelling Bee for 4-8th grade students. Grandson, Garret Peter, a 5th grader, won the contest. Garret will compete in the regional preliminary spelling bee in Rochester at the Southeast Service Cooperative on February 8th.
The Wilmington Church Cemetery board held a business meeting at David Trehus’ last Thursday evening. Present were Don Ingvalson, David Trehus, Lorilyn Dehning, Carol Ann Burtness, Gary (and Jan Lee) Buxengard, as well as financial advisor Wayne R. Myhre of Edward Jones.
Reprints of Glenn Kinneberg’s book, “Flaps Up – A Flying Farmer’s Memoirs”, are available at the Ballard House, Turquoise Tomato and Red’s Hometown Market in Spring Grove, and at Quillin’s in Caledonia.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 23 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., January 30 – 10 a.m. worship service with recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer. Following the service, the annual Congregation and Cemetery Association meetings will be held. After the meetings, Carolyn Haugstad will host a fellowship time honoring members with January birthdays.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
