Birthday wishes to Sidney Selness on Jan. 16; Jan Kraabel on Jan. 17; Lynn Solberg, Kelly Petersen and Ashlyn Vickerman on Jan. 18; Loretta Knutson on Jan. 19; Kelli Wiemerslage, Colin Fruechte and Marcus Buxengard on Jan. 21; and Francis Myhre on Jan. 22.
Wedding anniversary greetings are to extended to Jared and Nikki (Haake) Sanness, 11 years on Jan. 16.
Sincere sympathy to Terry Olerud and family on the death of his brother, Roger, 68, of Caledonia on Jan. 3. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Since there was no worship service at Wilmington Church, on Sun., Jan. 10, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter attended worship service at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church. Afterwards they picked up carry out meals, went to Winnie Buxengard’s home, and enjoyed noon meal and visiting.
The evening of January 10, the Wilmington Church Cemetery Association officers and spouses met at David Trehus’ for a business meeting and fellowship. Present were: Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Lorilyn Dehning, Don Ingvalson, David and Donna Trehus.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 17 – At the deadline time to submit news for this column, nothing had been lined up yet for a worship service. Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
