By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Samantha Engen on January13; Rhonda Morken on Jan. 14; Trisha Oviatt on Jan. 15; Sidney Selness on Jan. 16; Jan Kraabel on Jan. 17; Lynn Solberg, Kelly Petersen and Ashlyn Vickerman on Jan. 18; Loretta Knutson on Jan. 19; and the first birthday for Andrew Schultz on Jan. 20.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Rodney and Brenda (Meyer) Weiss, 23 years on Jan. 15; Jared and Nikki (Haake) Sanness, 12 years on Jan. 16.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Donnella Griffin who passed away at home on January 1st. She was 74 years old. Her funeral was on Thurs., Jan. 6 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Mabel.
Last Thursday afternoon, Gretchen Anderson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard met with Donna Trehus, who audited the church financial records. Wilmington Church annual meeting will follow the worship service on Sun., January 30
The Wilmington Church Council met following the worship service on Sunday. Present were Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Keith Haugstad and Joyce Sanness, as well as Gretchen Anderson, treasurer.
Some folks have been asking for Glenn Kinneberg’s book, “Flaps Up – A Flying Farmer’s Memoirs”. He didn’t have any books left, so went ahead and had more printed. They are available at the Ballard House, Turquoise Tomato and Red’s Hometown Market in Spring Grove, and at Quillin’s in Caledonia.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following the service will be the annual Congregation and Cemetery Association meetings, as well as fellowship to celebrate January birthdays.
Sun., January 23 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
