By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Amy Hoscheit on Feb. 20; Julie Amundson on Feb. 21; Kevin Doely, Mark Monson, Dan Kohnen, Bruce Buxengard and Ezra Griffin on Feb. 22; Amanda Voight on Feb. 23; Shirley Nierling and Tessie Speece on Feb. 24; Cory Buxengard, Erica Rask, Rebecca Monson and Colin Kurk on Feb. 25; Kaytie Burrichter, Barb Morken and Jill Buxengard on Feb. 26.
Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company board members and spouses attending the Minnesota Association of Farm Mutual Company’s convention Feb. 9-11 at the Radisson Blu in Bloomington were: Dan and Kari Alstad, Lawrence and Judy Fruechte, Justin and Joyce Landsom, Dick and Julie Amundson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard.
On Feb. 8, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed the musical “Mamma Mia” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater.
On Valentine’s Day, Special Export quartet delivered 17 Singing Valentines to lucky ladies in Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, Holmen and La Crosse.
After worship service on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Wilmington Lutheran Church, about 20 enjoyed a Sweetheart Brunch and celebrated February birthdays. The free-will offering that was collected will be donated to the Houston County Food Shelf in March.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., Feb. 19 – 7:30 a.m. - Men’s Bible Study at the Redwood Café. Meatball Supper at Immanuel - serving 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23 – 9:30 a.m. worship service.
Wed., Feb. 26 – Ash Wednesday – joint worship services at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
