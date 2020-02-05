By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Glenn Buxengard and Matthew Tewes on Feb. 6; Karen Bristle, Brianna Vick and Liam Rohland on Feb. 7; Randy Myhre, Greg Wennes, Tim Friemann and Taylor Holty on Feb. 8; Marilyn Sylling and Jessica Strinmoen on Feb. 10; Aaron Engen and Zander Thorson on Feb. 11; and Kimberly Evanson on Feb. 12.
It was great to see the sun last weekend after ten consecutive cloudy days.
Get well wishes to Lonny Tweeten, who is home recuperating following open heart surgery to replace a valve with a mechanical valve. He was at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Garret and Gavin Peter spent last weekend with their grandparents Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., Feb. 5 – Men’s Bible Study at the Redwood Café.
Sun., Feb. 9 – 9:30 a.m. worship service.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
