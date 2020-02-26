By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Ann Sanness and Jason Zotalis on Feb. 27; Jeff Urell, Abigail Zmolek and Cyndi Meyer on Feb. 29; Cheyenne Stadtler on March 1; Elizabeth Sanness, Devin Ingvalson and Colin Matzke on March 2; Eldon “Bud” Morey, Chase Stoltz and Jennifer Yardley on March 3; Jeff Gerard, Bev. Landsom and Everlee Stadtler on March 4; Faith Normann, John Kemp, Angela Myhre, Grace Bulman, Joseph Kessler, Merrill Deters and Zachery Doely on March 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jeff and Cheyenne (Spinden) Stadtler, 4 years on March 4.
Pastor Kris Fahey and Jan Lee Buxengard met at the church office on Feb. 18 to plan the upcoming Lenten and Holy Week worship services for Wilmington Church.
Last weekend Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard traveled to Muskego, Wis. to visit Cory and Laurie Buxengard and family and to attend the Muskego High School musical “Beauty and the Beast”. Grandson Aaron was one of the spoons in the cast.
Looking ahead to the first 2020 “Do Day”, the Wilmington W-ELCA will meet on Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 1:00 p.m. to tie quilts, assemble baby and health kits, and roll bandages. Hosts for the afternoon break will be Marian Anderson and Carol Ann Burtness.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., Feb. 26 – 7:30 a.m. - Men’s Bible Study at the Redwood Café.
Wed., Feb. 26 – Ash Wednesday – joint worship services at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel.
Sun., March 1 – 9:30 a.m. – First Sunday of Lent Worship Service with Holy Communion.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
