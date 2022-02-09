By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Happy Valentine’s Day on February 14!
Birthday wishes to Marilyn Sylling and Jessica Strinmoen on Feb. 10; Aaron Engen and Zander Thorson on Feb. 11; Kimberly Evanson on Feb. 12; Joannie Tewes on Feb. 14; Glenn Kinneberg, Heath Gerard and Christine Struekens on Feb. 16.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Greg and Jacque Wennes, 39 years on February 14.
Two “Glenns” of Wilmington have big birthdays this month. Glenn Buxengard turned 90 on February 6 and Glenn Kinneberg will be 95 on February 16. Best wishes to both!
Last Thursday evening, Lorilyn Dehning, Don Ingvalson, Deb Spence, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the “Mads Tolling and the Mads Men” performance at Viterbo Fine Arts Center in La Crosse.
On February 5, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, and other Pohlman relatives, attended the funeral service for Dorothy Pohlman, age 59, of Wanamingo, Minn., who passed away on January 31. Her husband, Lorin, is the youngest brother of Jan Lee, Arlyn, Elden and Gordon.
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Reprints of Glenn Kinneberg’s book, “Flaps Up – A Flying Farmer’s Memoirs”, are available at the Ballard House, Turquoise Tomato and Red’s Hometown Market in Spring Grove, and at Quillin’s in Caledonia.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., February 13 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. February birthday fellowship will follow the service.
Sun., February 20 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
