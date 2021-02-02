By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Glenn Buxengard and Matthew Tewes on Feb. 6; Karen Bristle, Brianna Vick and Liam Rohland on Feb. 7; Randy Myhre, Greg Wennes, Tim Friemann and Taylor Holty on Feb. 8; Marilyn Sylling and Jessica Strinmoen on Feb. 10; Aaron Engen and Zander Thorson on Feb. 11; and Kimberly Evanson on Feb. 12.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Naomi Myhre, 66, who passed away January 28 at her home. A private family service will be held on Tues., Feb. 2 at Wilmington Lutheran Church, with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., February 7 – Worship service at 10 a.m., followed by annual meetings of the congregation and cemetery association.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
