Birthday wishes to Ann Sanness and Jason Zotalis on Feb. 27; Jeff Urell, Abigail Zmolek and Cindy Meyer on Feb. 29; Cheyenne Stadtler on March 1; Elizabeth Sanness, Devin Ingvalson and Colin Matzke on March 2; Eldon “Bud” Morey, Chase Stoltz and Jennifer Yardley on March 3; Jeff Gerard, Bev Landsom and Everlee Stadtler on March 4; Faith Normann, Angela Myhre, Grace Bulman, Joseph Kessler and Zachery Doely on March 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jeff and Cheyenne (Spinden) Stadtler 5 yeaars on March 4.
Officers of Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church the afternoon of February 20 to plan for year 2021. They were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee Buxengard, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Tamitha Peter.
After two postponements due to winter weather, the annual meetings of the congregation and cemetery association of Wilmington Church were held following the worship service on Sun., February 21. Keith Haugstad was elected to serve on the Council, Carol Ann Burtness and Carolyn Haugstad on the Endowment Fund board, and Carol Ann Burtness was re-elected to the Cemetery Association board.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., February 24 –6:30 p.m. Lenten Service at Immanuel Church.
Sun., February 28 – 10 a.m. Worship service with Holy Communion officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Sun., March 7 – 10 a.m. Worship service with Holy Communion officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Sun., March 14 – 10 a.m. Worship service with Holy Communion officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
