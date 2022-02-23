Birthday wishes to Shirley Nierling and Tessia Speece on Feb. 24; Cory Buxengard, Erica Rask, Rebecca Monson and Colin Kurk on Feb. 25; Katie Burrichter, Barb Morken and Jill Buxengard on Feb. 26; Ann Sanness and Jason Zotalis on Feb. 27; Jeff Urell, Abigail Zmolek and Cyndi Meyer on Feb. 29; Cheyenne Stadtler on March 1; Elizabeth Sanness, Devin Ingvalson and Colin Matzke on March 2.
Spring Grove School music
program news:
Upcoming Spring Grove School music programs in the high school gym: Fri., March 4 - Band Concert at 7 p.m.; and Mon., March 7 – 7 p.m. Choir Concert. On Mon., March 14 – the High School Band and Choir will participate in Large Group Contest at Fillmore Central High School in Harmony.
Wilmington Township news:
Wilmington Township annual meeting on Tuesday, March 8 at the town hall. Polls open from 5 to 8 p.m. to elect a clerk/treasurer for a two-year term, and a supervisor for a three-year term. Annual meeting to follow after polls close and votes counted.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., February 27 – 10 a.m. worship service, officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Wed., March 2 – 6:30 p.m. - Ash Wednesday - joint worship service at Immanuel.
Sun., March 6 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
