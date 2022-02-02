By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Dick Amundson on Feb. 3; Arlen Doely, Lee Amundson and Melissa “Misty” Loomis on Feb. 4; Jared Sanness on Feb. 5; Glenn Buxengard and Matthew Tewes on Feb. 6; Karen Bristle, Brianna Vick and Liam Rohland on Feb. 7; Randy Myhre, Greg Wennes, Tim Friemann, Taylor Holty and Ozzie Landsom on Feb. 8.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Chad and Tara Espelien, 5 years on Feb. 4;
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove Jan. 24-28 included: Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Keith and Carolyn Haugstad, Don Ingvalson, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike.
Wilmington W-ELCA officers met at Jo’s Coffee Shoppe on Jan. 25 to plan the 2022 calendar year of meetings and activities. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee Buxengard, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Tamitha Buxengard.
Wilmington Church held it’s annual congregational meeting following the worship service on Sun., Jan. 30. Diana Rask, Josh Johnson and Gretchen Anderson were elected to the Council, to join current members Don Ingvalson, Josh Myhre, Keith Haugstad and David Trehus. Gary Buxengard was elected to a five-year term on the Cemetery Association. Carolyn and Keith Haugstad hosted the January birthday fellowship following the meetings.
Recently, Jan Lee Buxengard received word of the diagnosis of incurable cancer of her sister-in-law, Dorothy Pohlman, age 59, and wife of Lorin of Wanamingo.
Jan Lee Buxengard learned of the January 20th death of her classmate Diane (Bunge) Gengler of the Caledonia High School Class of 1964. She lived in Kirksville, Missouri. There will be a memorial service later in Caledonia, with burial in the Catholic cemetery by her husband Merle.
The Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard family of 21 got together last weekend at the farm to celebrate birthdays and Christmas 2021.
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Reprints of Glenn Kinneberg’s book, “Flaps Up – A Flying Farmer’s Memoirs”, are available at the Ballard House, Turquoise Tomato and Red’s Hometown Market in Spring Grove, and at Quillin’s in Caledonia.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., February 6 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
Sun., February 13 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.