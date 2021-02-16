By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Amy Hoscheit on Feb. 20; Julie Amundson on Feb. 21; Kevin Doely, Mark Monson, Dan Kohnen, Bruce Buxengard and Ezra Griffin on Feb. 22; Amanda Voight on Feb. 23; Shirley Nierling and Jessie Speece on Feb. 24; Cory Buxengard, Erica Rask, Rebecca Monson and Colin Kurk on Feb. 25; Kaytie Burrichter, Barb Morken and Jill Buxengard on Feb. 26.
No wedding anniversary greetings to report during this period.
The joint councils of Wilmington and Immanuel Lutheran Churches met via ZOOM on February 10. Those from the Wilmington Council included Gretchen and Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Josh Myhre and David Trehus. Following the joint meeting, each council met separately.
No worship service was held at Wilmington Church on February 14 because of the continuing sub-zero cold weather. Warnings were forecast for minus 30 to minus 40 degrees wind chill. Keep warm and safe.
Valentine’s Day afternoon visitors with Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard included Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter of rural Mabel.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
In recognition of 100 years of 4-H in Houston County, a book has officially been organized and started to focus on history and stories of activities, events, camps, clubs and people, primarily on the county level, as well as some regional, state and national events. The club’s history must be written down and kept in club boxes, meeting rooms, etc. If anyone has information on the club’s history, please contact Tamitha (Buxengard) Peter 507-450-9895, or email tamithabux@hotmail.com. The 100 Year Book committee members need information from each club by Monday, March 15.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., February 17 – Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel with Holy Communion and imposition of ashes. There will be music, but no singing. Wearing of face masks will be required.
Sun., February 21 – 10 a.m. worship led by Gary Buxengard, recorded vocal solo by Lee Epps, and recorded gospel reading and sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer.
Sun., February 28 – 10 a.m. worship service officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.