Birthday wishes to Glenn Kinneberg, Christine Struekens, Heath Gerard and Makenna Meiners on Feb. 16; LuEtta Fruechte on Feb. 17; Don Landsom, Andrew Monson and Lilly Turck on Feb. 18; Ryan Tilleraas on Feb. 19; Amy Hoscheit on Feb. 20; Julie Amundson on Feb. 21; Kevin Doely, Mark Monson, Chris Petersen, Dan Kohnen, Bruce Buxengard and Ezra Griffin on Feb. 22.
On Feb. 4, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, where they enjoyed dinner and the concert “I Honestly Love You” – a Tribute to Olivia Newton-John and Anne Murray.
Feb. 5-7, representatives of Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company attended the Minnesota Association of Farm Mutual Insurance Company’s annual meeting at the Radisson Blu in Bloomington. They were: Dan and Kari Alstad, Dick and Julie Amundson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Allen and Jody Krueger, Justin and Joyce Landsom. Some of them also visited the State Capitol on Monday to meet with our district lawmakers Senator Jeremy Miller and Representative Greg Davids.
The Military Ball planning committee met at the Spring Grove Legion on Saturday, Feb. 11. The 16th annual Military Ball will be held Sat., April 22 at the Fest Building.
The Wilmington Church Council met last Sunday following worship to elect officers. Elected were Gretchen Anderson - president, Keith Haugstad – vice president, and Diana Rask - secretary. Glenn and Allene Buxengard hosted the birthday fellowship afterwards.
Spring Grove News
On Dec. 22, tragedy struck Spring Grove’s Main Street resulting in displaced residents and a town without its beloved hardware store. Firefighters, medical personnel and volunteers from Spring Grove and the surrounding communities joined forces to contain the fire and provide assistance on the coldest night of the year.
A free, non-ticketed event, “Relief, Recover, Rebuild”, will be held at the Fest Building on Saturday, February 25 to recognize and celebrate the courage of these individuals and the generosity of those supporting the recovery efforts. The open house will be from 5-8 p.m. with a recognition celebration to take place at 6 p.m. There will be light hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and music by Joe Deschler. Donations will be accepted for the Spring Grove Fire Department.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Feb. 19 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Feb. 22 - Ash Wednesday – 7 p.m. worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, Feb. 26 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
