Happy Valentine’s Day!

Birthday wishes to Glenn Kinneberg, Christine Struekens, Heath Gerard and Makenna Meiners on Feb. 16; LuEtta Fruechte on Feb. 17; Don Landsom, Andrew Monson and Lilly Turck on Feb. 18; Ryan Tilleraas on Feb. 19; Amy Hoscheit on Feb. 20; Julie Amundson on Feb. 21; Kevin Doely, Mark Monson, Chris Petersen, Dan Kohnen, Bruce Buxengard and Ezra Griffin on Feb. 22.

Load comments