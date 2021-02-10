By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Birthday wishes to Joannie Tewes on Feb. 14; Glenn Kinneberg, Heath Gerard and Christine Struekens on Feb. 16; LuEtta Fruechte and Makenna Meiners on Feb. 17; Don Landsom, Andrew Monson and Lilly Turck on Feb. 18; and Ryan Tilleraas on Feb. 19.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Greg and Jacque Wennes, 38 years on February 14; Dale and Carol (Meiners) Horn, 66 years on Feb. 19.
A private family service was held on Tues., Feb. 2 at Wilmington Lutheran Church in memory of Naomi Myhre, who passed away on January 28 at her home. Pastor Steve Meyer officiated.
No worship service was held at Wilmington Church on February 7 because of the cold weather. Cold Artic air is expected to continue all week long and into next weekend. Keep warm and safe.
Family members visiting last weekend at the Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard farm included Cory, Laurie, Aaron, Zachary and Abby of Muskego, Wis.; Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia of rural La crescent, and Tamitha, Garret and Gavin of rural Mabel.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., February 14 – Worship at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lane Zaffke conducting the service. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Annual meetings of the congregation and cemetery association will follow.
Sun., February 21 – 10 a.m. worship led by Gary Buxengard, recorded solo by Lee Epps, and recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
