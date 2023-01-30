Birthday wishes to Dick Amundson on Feb. 3; Arlen Doely, Lee Amundson and Melissa “Misty” Loomis on Feb. 4; Jared Sanness on Feb. 5; Glenn Buxengard and Matthew Tewes on Feb. 6; Karen Bristle, Brianna Vick and Liam Rohland on Feb. 7; Greg Wennes, Randy Myhre, Tim Friemann, Taylor Holty and Ozzie Landsom on Feb. 8.
Anniversary greetings are extended to Chad and Tara (Trehus) Espelien, 6 years on Feb. 4.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Dale Horn, 89, who passed away January 26. Visitation will be on Sun., Feb. 5 from 3 – 6 p.m. and Mon., February 6 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia.
The Christmas 2022 gathering for the Winnie Buxengard family was held January 28 at the Spring Grove Legion. Later the Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard families gathered at Allen’s home in rural La Crescent.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Feb. 5 – 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sun., Feb. 12 – 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating. After worship, fellowship time to celebrate February birthdays. Hosts will be Glenn and Allene Buxengard.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
