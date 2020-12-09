By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Brandi Schwartzhoff on Dec. 11; Madelyn Ryan and Paxon Forrester on Dec. 15; Becky Wilhelmson, Tom Sobeck, Kinley Meiners and Anders Engen on Dec. 16; Kyle Engen, Greg Guillien and Owen Buxengard on Dec. 17.
Wedding anniversaries greetings are extended to Don and Bev (Wiemerslage) Landsom 49 years, and Ron and Kim Holty 27 years on Dec. 11; Charles and Lynette (Myhre) Pederson 51 years on Dec. 13; Steve and Joyce (Roble) Bergrud 48 years on Dec. 16.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church on Dec., 1 for a business meeting and to disburse end-of-year donations. They enjoyed Christmas games, singing carols, fellowship and good food. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey, Naomi Myhre, Mona Olson, and Harriet Qualey. Lunch and treats were provided by Carol Ann, Winnie and Naomi.
Last Friday afternoon, Russell Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minn. flew down to visit his father, Glenn, and the two-some took a plane ride for a bird’s eye view of the area and also included Rushford.
Glenn also shared that there was a nice write-up in last weekend’s Rochester Post Bulletin about Luther “Lupy” Myhro. A native of Spring Grove, Luther has recovered from COVID-19 and will celebrate his 96th birthday on Mon., December 7 with a drive-by parade from noon to about 2 p.m. at his residence near the Rushford-Peterson High School.
Tamitha Peter and sons Garret and Gavin visited Sunday at the Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard home. Together they planned the Lessons and Carols worship service for Sun., Dec. 13.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, there isn’t much happening these days. It’s important that you wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Week of December 7-11 – Deliver Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove.
Sun., December 13 – 9:30 a.m. “Lessons and Carols” worship service. The birthday fellowship has been cancelled and hopefully will be celebrated at another time.
Sun., December 20 – Time to be determined – Tentative: Pastor Steven Meyer of Immanuel may conduct a Christmas worship service with Communion.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
