By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Brandi Schwartzhoff on Dec. 11; Steve Soland on Dec. 14; Madelyn Ryan, Paxton Forrester and Isla Moore on Dec. 15; Becky Wilhelmson, Tom Sobeck, Kinley Meiners and Anders Engen on Dec. 16; Kyle Engen, Greg Guillien and Owen Buxengard on Dec. 17.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Don and Bev (Wiemerslage) Landsom, 50 years, and Ron and Kim Holty, 28 years on Dec. 11; Charles and Lynette (Myhre) Pederson, 52 years on Dec. 13; Steve and Joyce (Roble) Bergrud, 49 years on Dec. 16.
Sincere sympathy to Marilyn Sanness and family on the death of her brother, Thomas Earp, age 71, of Salt Lake City, Utah, who died unexpectedly from a heart complication on October 30. A private family graveside burial will be held at a later date.
Glenn Kinneberg spent Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Minn. with Russell and Jody. Also, Max and Jennifer (Kinneberg) Yardly and children from Edmond, Oklahoma attended.
Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson recently returned from a Christmas Mystery Bus trip. The trip included stops at the Dubois County Museum in Indiana, followed by a tour of the Benedictine Monastery in Ferdinand Indiana. They enjoyed a German supper in Jasper, Indiana. The next day they attended the Christkindlmarkt in Ferdinand, Indiana. This was a huge antique and craft event with a German theme. Next stop was in Santa Claus, Indiana for a tour of the Santa Claus Museum, Santa’s Candy Shop and Santa Clause Christmas Store. The last evening there was a wonderful concert of Christmas music that included 24 children playing violins, a string quartet plus flute, a choral group and a brass quintet.
Eric and Nicholle (Thery) Williams and daughters, Euphemia and Octavia of Paoli, Pennsylvania spent a few days with his father, LeRoy Williams and Carol Ann Burtness. Steve and Barb Thery of Coon Rapids, Minn. also spent time at the Williams/Burtness home visiting Eric’s family.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Dec. 12 – 3rd Sunday of Advent – 10 a.m. - Carols, Lessons and Nativity Story service; followed by Christmas Brunch, games and activities. Please RSVP to Joyce at 498-3995, or Tamitha at 450-9895 ASAP.
Tues., Dec. 14 – 1 p.m. W-ELCA business meeting. Bring one Christmas snack.
Sun., Dec. 19 – 4th Sunday of Advent – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
