By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy New Year to everyone!
Birthday wishes to Fred Troendle on Jan. 2; Steve Ranzenberger and Tami Knutson on Jan. 3; Michael Buxengard and Jordan Larson on Jan. 4; Russell Kinneberg, Renee Eiken, Carter Schoh, Cassie Schoh, and Zack Soland on Jan. 5; Karen Bingham, Andrew Melbostad, Jennifer Myhre and Jim Britain on Jan. 6; Jessica Holten on Jan. 7; Megan Turck, Camron Sylling, Zachary Buxengard, Steve Landsom and James Cleven on Jan. 8.
There are no wedding anniversary greetings to extend during this time period.
Congratulations to Darcy (Trehus) Thorson and Kody Moore on the birth of a daughter, Isla Mae Moore, on December 15 at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. Birth weight was 7 lbs. 12 oz. and length 19 inches. Grandparents are David and Donna Trehus, and Donald and Marilyn Moore.
On Christmas Day, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard spent the day and evening with his mother Winnefred.
Please let me know about your holiday comings and goings, so I can make this column more interesting for the readers. Thanks!
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., January 3 – At the deadline time to submit news for this column, nothing had been lined up yet for a worship service. Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.