By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Happy New Year!
My how time has flown! It was early January 1980 (42 years ago) that I took on writing the Wilmington News column when Anna Sanness decided to retire after about 35 years as a faithful correspondent. My goal then was to match the number of years Anna wrote for the Spring Grove Herald and Caledonia Argus.
The latter part of March 2020, the Spring Grove Herald and Bluff Country Reader were sold to the Fillmore County Journal, and that publication was not interested in publishing neighborhood news columns. From then on, the column continues exclusively in the Argus.
I am grateful to everyone who has contributed through the years and look forward to your submission of news. It is with your help, and the blessings of the newspaper editor, that I have been able to continue this column.
Birthday wishes to Fred Troendle on January 1; Steve Ranzenberger and Tami Knutson on Jan. 3; Michael Buxengard and Jordan Larson on Jan. 4; Russell Kinneberg, Renee Eiken, Carter Schoh, Cassie Schoh and Zack Soland on Jan. 5; Karen Bingham, Andrew Melbostad and Jennifer Myhre on Jan. 6; Jessica Holten on Jan. 7; Megan Turck, Camron Sylling, Zachary Buxengard, Steve Landsom and James Cleven on Jan. 8.
Senior dining and
chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran
Church news:
Sun., January 2 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., January 9 – 10 a.m. worship service led by Gary Buxengard and a recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.