By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Merry Christmas to everyone!
Birthday wishes to Jordan Wennes on Dec. 27; Connie Strinmoen and Graham Engen on Dec. 28; Ian Johnston on Dec. 29; Carter Johnston and Nora Beckjord on Dec. 30; and Joy Zotalis on Dec. 31.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mike and Jean Meiners, 21 years on Dec. 28; Steve and Gloria Gerard, 20 years on Dec. 29; Charles and Nora Beckjord, 32 years on Dec. 31.
Portland Prairie Church will not have a Christmas Eve service this year because of concerns about COVID-19. They look forward to next year for worship together once more.
Congratulations to Darci (Trehus) Thorson and Cody Moore on the birth of a daughter, Isla Mae Moore on Dec. 15 at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. Birth weight was 7 lbs. 12 oz. and length 19 inches. Grandparents are David and Donna Trehus.
On Sat., Dec. 10, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard visited with the Allen and Emily Buxengard family to celebrate Emily’s graduation from Viterbo University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The ceremony and pinning were live streamed mid-day.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Thurs., Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve; Immanuel Church is offering different ways to worship. 2 to 2:30 p.m. -Drive-Through Communion; 3 p.m. - Facebook Live Worship with limited in -person sanctuary participation (masks required); 4:30 p.m. - Parking Lot Worship; 6 p.m. - Facebook Live Children’s Worship; 10 p.m. - Facebook Live Worship with limited in-person sanctuary participation (masks required).
Another option for Christmas Eve is the drive-through live nativity at 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. The driveway path will be lined with luminaries.
Sun., December 27 – No worship service at Wilmington. Joint service at 9 a.m. with Immanuel on Facebook Live or the Immanuel YouTube Channel.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
