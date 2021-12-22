By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Jesus on Dec. 25; Jordan Wennes on Dec. 27; Connie Strinmoen and Graham Engen on Dec. 28; Ian Johnston on Dec. 29; Carter Johnston and Nora Beckjord on Dec. 30; and Joy Zotalis on Dec. 31.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mike and Jean Meiners, 25 years on Dec. 28; Steve and Gloria Gerard, 21 years on Dec. 29; Charles and Nora Beckjord, 33 years on Dec. 31.
Wilmington Church W-ELCA met at the church on Dec. 14 for a business meeting and Christmas celebration. Present were: Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Joyce Sanness.
Shannon Viau and Tony Baptiste of Elizabethtown, KY were recent guests at the home of her father, LeRoy Williams and Carol Ann Burtness.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Stanley Engen, age 99, who passed away December 11 at Northgate Care Center, Waukon, Iowa. At Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia, visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 22, and 10 – 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date.
The annual Christmas Eve service at the pioneer Portland Prairie Methodist Church will be held at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 24, with Pastor Debbie King Quale of the Caledonia United Methodist Church officiating. Remember to dress accordingly because there is no heat or light in the church. And, mask wearing is strongly encouraged.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
No Christmas Eve or Christmas Day worship at Wilmington Church this year.
Sun., Dec. 26 – 9 a.m. - joint worship service of Lessons and Carols at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia.
Sun., January 2, 2022 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
