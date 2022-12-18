Birthday wishes to Phyllis Thorson on Dec. 22; Angela Spinden, Kelly Selness, and Dominic Oehmigen on Dec. 24; Jesus on Dec. 25; Jordan Wennes on Dec. 27; Connie Strinmoen and Graham Engen on Dec. 28.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Michael and Theresa (Stoltz) Zieman, 27 years on Dec. 22; Mike and Jean Meiners, 26 years on Dec. 28.
Last Saturday Cory, Laurie, Aaron, Zach and Abigail Buxengard of Muskego, WI, and Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter of Mabel visited at the Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard farm and all attended the surprise 50th birthday party for Shawn Peter at the Mabel Legion.
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove School music concerts:
Choir concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Portland Prairie Methodist Church news:
The annual Christmas Eve service at the pioneer Portland Prairie Methodist Church will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, with Pastor Debbie King Quale of the Caledonia United Methodist Church officiating. Remember to dress accordingly because there is no heat or light in the church.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 - Parish worship services AT IMMANUEL: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. (family service) and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25 – 10 a.m. Parish worship service AT WILMINGTON. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 – 9 a.m. Parish worship service AT IMMANUEL. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.