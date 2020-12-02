By Jan Lee Buxengard
Birthday wishes to Karla Tweeten, Lawrence Knutson and Gary Bristle on Dec. 4; Greg Sanness and Dan Oehmigen on Dec. 6; Loren Lapham on Dec. 7; Josh Johnson and Quentin Thorson on Dec. 8; Kris Sanness, Linda Kruse and Alyssa Meyer on Dec. 9; and Joanne Buxengard on Dec. 10.
Wedding anniversaries greetings are extended to Nicholas and Ashley (Myhre) Farley 7 years on Dec. 7.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Ted Kroshus, age 85, who passed away at home on November 22. Private family services were held Nov. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial with military rites followed at the church cemetery.
Early last week LeRoy Williams returned home after having been hospitalized and then receiving physical therapy to gain back strength at the nursing home in Caledonia.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waukon on Sun., Nov. 29. Of special interest was hearing the men’s choir sing barbershop style music.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, there isn’t much happening these days. It’s important that you wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Tues., December 1 – W-ELCA meeting at 1 p.m. to disburse end-of-year donations.
Sun., December 6 – 9:30 a.m. worship service.
Dec. 7 – 11 – Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels to Spring Grove residents.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.