By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Jered Buxengard, Ella Buxengard Ron Holty and Braxton Rogich on Dec. 18; Tom Gerard, Shawn Peter, Jack Meyer and Joseph Troendle on Dec. 19; Judy Bratland on Dec. 21; Phyllis Thorson on Dec. 22; Angelica Spinden and Kelly Selness on Dec. 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Eldon “Bud” and Evie (Gran) Morey 57 years on Dec. 21; Michael and Theresa (Stoltz) Zieman 25 years on Dec. 22.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove last week were Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Verdon and Mona Olson, Nancy Strike, Evie Morey, Don Ingvalson, Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams.
Portland Prairie Church will not have a Christmas Eve service this year because of concerns about COVID-19. They look forward to next year for worship together once more.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, there isn’t much happening these days. It’s important that you wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., December 20 – 10:00 a.m. (Note the time change) - Worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer of Immanuel will officiate and special guest will be his puppet named Quivers.
Sun., December 27 – At this time, worship will likely be online with Immanuel on Facebook. A YouTube version of each Immanuel worship is available the Monday after worship and is posted on Immanuel’s website.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
