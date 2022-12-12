Birthday wishes to Madelyn Ryan, Paxton Forrester and Isla Moore on Dec. 15; Becky Wilhelmson, Tom Sobeck, Kinley Meiners and Anders Engen on Dec. 16; Kyle Engen, Greg Guillien and Owen Buxengard on Dec. 17; Ron Holty, Jered Buxengard, Ella Buxengard and Braxton Rogich on Dec. 18; Tom Gerard, Shawn Peter, Jack Meyer and Joseph Troendle on Dec. 19; and Judy Bratland on Dec. 21.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Joyce (Roble) Bergrud, 50 years on Dec. 16; and Eldon “Bud” and Evie (Gran) Morey, 59 years on Dec. 21.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of Dec. 5-9 included: Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Don Ingvalson, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike.
Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church on Wed., Dec. 7 for a business meeting, including end-of-the-year disbursement of donations/funds, election of officers and some Christmas fun. Officers elected were: Carol Ann Burtness – president, Joyce Sanness – vice president, Jan Lee Buxengard – sec./treas., Mona Olson, Evie Morey and Tamitha Peter – missions.
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove School music concerts:
Band concert rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 12. Choir concert will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
Christmas Celebration at the Spring Grove Fest Building on Wed., December 14. Music by the school jazz band. Singing by the senior high choir and preschoolers. Craft/bakery vendors 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And, Santa Claus is coming to town – bring your kids. Pork chop dinner at 12 noon, with potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and rolls by Red’s IGA. Suggested donation of $13. Carry-outs are available at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Dec. 5 to Annette at (507) 458-4046, or leave a message at 507-498-3385 with name, phone number and number of meals. Proceeds will benefit Semcac Senior Dining and the Spring Grove Music Boosters.
Portland Prairie Methodist Church news: The annual Christmas Eve service at the pioneer Portland Prairie Methodist Church will held at 9 p.m. on Sat., December 24, with Pastor Debbie King Quale of the Caledonia United Methodist Church officiating. Remember to dress accordingly because there is no heat or light in the church.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating. Wear your favorite, or least favorite, Christmas sweater or sweatshirt.
Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 - Parish worship service at Immanuel: 4 p.m., 6 p.m. (family service) and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25 – 10 a.m. Parish worship service at Wilmington. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1 – 9 a.m. Parish worship service at Immanuel. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
