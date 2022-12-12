Birthday wishes to Madelyn Ryan, Paxton Forrester and Isla Moore on Dec. 15; Becky Wilhelmson, Tom Sobeck, Kinley Meiners and Anders Engen on Dec. 16; Kyle Engen, Greg Guillien and Owen Buxengard on Dec. 17; Ron Holty, Jered Buxengard, Ella Buxengard and Braxton Rogich on Dec. 18; Tom Gerard, Shawn Peter, Jack Meyer and Joseph Troendle on Dec. 19; and Judy Bratland on Dec. 21.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Joyce (Roble) Bergrud, 50 years on Dec. 16; and Eldon “Bud” and Evie (Gran) Morey, 59 years on Dec. 21.

Load comments