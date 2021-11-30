By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Lawrence Knutson, Gary Bristle and Karla Tweeten on Dec. 4; Greg Sanness and Dan Oehmigen on Dec. 6; Loren Lapham on Dec. 7; Josh Johnson and Quentin Thorson on Dec. 8; Kris Sanness, Linda Kruse and Alyssa Meyer on Dec. 9; and Joanne Buxengard on Dec. 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Nicholas and Ashley (Myhre) Farley, 8 years on Dec. 7.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Dec. 5 – 2nd Sunday of Advent – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., Dec. 12 – 3rd Sunday of Advent – 10 a.m. - Carols, Lessons and Nativity Story service; followed by Christmas Brunch, games and activities. Please RSVP to Joyce at 498-3995, or Tamitha at 450-9895.
Sun., Dec. 19 – 4th Sunday of Advent – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.