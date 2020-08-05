By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Lennox Pearson on August 7; Robert Burtness on August 9; Steve Selness, Mavis Cleven, Theresa Zieman and Ty Cleven on August 10; Jadyn Olerud and Austin Sylling on August 11; Brennen Meyer and Brandon Vick on August 12; Cory Oitzman, Mindy Normann and Alycia Oitzman on August 13.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners 33 years, and Brian and Nicole Friemann 21 years on August 7; Vernon and Naomi (Radman) Fruechte 56 years, and Dan and Donella Griffin 50 years on August 8; Brandon and Nicole Brevig 23 years on August 9; Fordyce and Marge (Treangen) Brevig 51 years, and Dwight and Sandy Privet 36 years on August 10; Fred and Betty Voight 42 years on August 12; Brandon and Desiree (Wohlert) Weaver 14 years on August 13.
Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson returned on Thursday, July 30 from a short vacation.
First stop was at Kenneth’s cousin, Kathy Rybinski in Hendricks, MN. Next, they ventured to Mandan, ND and visited Jonathan and Mary Ann Anderson for a couple of days.
They enjoyed a nice picnic supper with Jonathan’s kids and grandkids. While in North Dakota, they ventured out to Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The park is known for its wildlife, including bison, wild horses, prairie dogs and elk, as well as amazing rock formations.
The next stop was Detroit Lakes, MN to visit with Dorothy and Earl Johnson. While in Detroit Lakes they attended a program on Raptors and music in the park.
They also took a trip to Itasca State Park, where they hiked and picnicked. It was nice to get away during these crazy Covid-19 times, Gretchen stated.
Wednesday of last week, Christine Burtness and husband Dale VanCleave of Minneapolis visited with Carol Ann Burtness and husband LeRoy Williams, and also went to the neighborhood in Wilmington where they grew up to visit Don Ingvalson.
Gary Buxengard sang the National Anthem with Special Export quartet at the La Crosse Loggers baseball game on August 1 and 2nd. On Saturday night, Jan Lee, as well as Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter also attended the game.
On Sun., August 2, Pastor Lane Zaffke was guest pastor for the Wilmington Church worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Kris Fahey was on vacation last week.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 9 – 10:30 a.m. annual outdoor worship service at the Old Cemetery, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bring your own chairs. Social distancing will be practiced and wearing face coverings is at your own discretion. A noon meal will be provided thanks to the support of Thrivent. Don Ingvalson and Lorilyn Dehning will provide treats in celebration of August birthdays. Rain location, the church.
Sun., August 16 – 9:30 a.m. worship, followed by members of all ages helping to put together school kits for “God’s Work, Our Hands”.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
