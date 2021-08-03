By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Lennox Pearson on August 7; Robert Burtness on August 9; Steve Selness, Mavis Cleven, Theresa Zieman and Ty Cleven on August 10; Jadyn Olerud, Austin Sylling and Pastor Nancy Solomonson on August 11; Brennen Meyer and Brandon Vick on August 12; Cory Oitzman, Mindy Norman and Alycia Oitzman on August 13.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners 34 years and Brian and Nicole Frieman 22 years on August 7; Vernon and Naomi (Radman) Fruechte 57 years, and Dan and Donella Griffin 51 years on August 8; Brandon and Nicole Brevig 24 years on August 9; Fordyce and Marge (Treangen) Brevig 52 years, and Dwight and Sandy Privet 37 years on August 10; Fred and Betty Voight 43 years on August 12; Brandon and Desiree (Wohlert) Weaver 15 years on August 13.
Area Music in the Park events:
At Caledonia Veteran’s Park: “National Night Out” on Tuesday, August 3: 5:30 p.m. picnic by Police Reserves; 6-7:30 p.m. Joe and Jackie Cody, Wilmington residents, performing rock, country, folk and gospel music.
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area: Wednesday, August 4 - Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Busy Bees 4–7 p.m., and music by Buck and Abby Towne 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 11 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Spring Grove Athletic Boosters, music by Cat and Fiddle 5-7 p.m.
Special Export and the Note Above quartets performed an evening program for a bus tour group at the community center in La Crescent on July 28.
Descendants of Gilbert and Gertie Buxengard enjoyed a family reunion last Saturday afternoon at the shelter of the Spring Grove Swim Center. In the evening, members of the Winnefred and late Kenneth Buxengard family gathered at the farm.
Weekend visitors with Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard included family members: Cory of Muskego, Wis., Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia of rural La Crescent, and Jered, Owen and Ella of Bellechester.
A sincere thank you to all who planned, worked and supported last Sunday’s drive by ice cream social hosted by Wilmington Lutheran Church at the Spring Grove Fest Building.
Chair volleyball will be played on Thursday, August 5 following the senior dining meal in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 8 – 10:30 a.m. annual outdoor worship service and picnic at the Old Wilmington Cemetery, site of the first church. Pastor Steven Meyer will officiate, including his puppet Quivers. Bring your own chairs. Following the service, there will be a hybrid catered/potluck picnic meal. Meat, buns, potato salad, beverages, tableware and cups will be provided. Attendees are welcome to provide salads or desserts to supplement the meal. August birthday fellowship will be celebrated with ice cream treats. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the current brick church.
Wednesday, August 11 – 1 p.m. - W-ELCA business meeting at the church, followed by time to work on mission projects. Bring one snack item for the afternoon breaktime.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
