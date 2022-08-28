Birthday wishes to Wayne Petersen and Char Meiners on Sept. 2; Tammi Engen, Andrea Cleven and Samuel Streukens on Sept. 3; Travis Storlie on Sept. 4; Steve Buxengard and Addison Kessler on Sept. 5; Lisa Wiebke, Josh Myhre, Donna Trehus and Tyler Sobeck on Sept. 6; Scott Sanness and Autumn Bass on Sept. 7.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Gary and Karen Bristle, 59 years, Dennis and Heidi (Staggemeier) Myhre, 21 years and Robert and Nicole (Liudahl) Ellis, 21 years on Sept. 1; Keith and Carolyn (Folstad) Haugstad, 44 years, Robert and Karla (Fruechte) Cuff, 22 years and Tom and Deb (Landsom) Lawson 22 years on Sept. 2; Bradley and Jessica (Groby) Engen, 10 years on Sept. 7.
Congratulations to Bryan and Becky (Myhre) Wilhelmson on the birth of a son, Ole Miles, on Aug. 14. Birth weight was 8 lbs. 4 oz. and length 20.9 inches. The baby was born at mile marker #58 on Schauble Hill, enroute to Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, thus the middle name Miles. He joins big brother, Walter at home. Grandparents include Gary and Lori Wilhelmson, Laurie and Al Wendel, and the late Gerald and Naomi Myhre.
Recent guests of LeRoy Williams and Carol Ann Burtness included Eric Williams (LeRoy's son), wife Nicholle (Thery), and daughters Euphemia and Octavia of Paoli, Pennsylvania. Nicholle's parents, Steve and Barb Thery of Coon Rapids also visited.
On Aug. 26, Jan Lee Buxengard attended the funeral service for cousin Russel Ideker at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville.
Family and friends attended a surprise 40th birthday party for Tamitha (Buxengard) Peter on Aug. 26 at the Mabel Legion.
On Aug. 27, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard learned about, helped and observed the Harvest of Honey at the Charlie and Cindy George residence in rural Chaseburg, Wis.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Aug. 31: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by BBG’s 4-7 p.m. and music by Joe Cody 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Wilmington Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Charlie Warner 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m., worship with Holy Communion will be held with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Wilmington ladies will serve food from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spring Grove’s Farmers’ Market/Music in the Park.
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., worship will be held with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following the service, September birthdays will be celebrated. Hostess will be Aimee Johnson.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
