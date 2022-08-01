Birthday wishes to Jamie Kapplinger on Aug. 4; David Graf and Sarah Amundson-VanBenCoten on Aug. 5; Kenneth Anderson on Aug. 6; Lennox Pearson on Aug. 7; Robert Burtness on Aug. 9; Steve Selness, Mavis Cleven, Theresa Zieman and Ty Cleven on Aug. 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Kipp Otterness and Danae Anderson, 21 years on Aug. 4; Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners, 35 years and Brian and Nicole Friemann, 23 years on Aug. 7; Vernon and Naomi (Radman) Fruechte, 58 years on Aug. 8; Brandon and Nicole Brevig, 25 years on Aug. 9; Fordyce and Marge (Treangen) Brevig, 53 years and Dwight and Sandy Privet, 38 years on Aug. 10.
About 40 descendants of Gilbert and Gertie Buxengard attended the annual Buxengard family reunion Sat., July 30 in the shelter of the Spring Grove Swim Center.
Last Sunday afternoon, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed the “Always…Patsy Cline” production in the Mainstage Theater at Winona State College.
Mark Tuesday, August 9 on your calendar and plan to exercise your right to vote in the Primary Election. Check this newspaper for information about polling places and times.
Harmony Under the Stars (HUTS) concert by the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen at Riverside Park band shell on Tues., August 9 at 7 p.m. Featuring Coulee Classic Quartet.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Aug. 3: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Legion Baseball from 4-7 p.m. and music by Cheech 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Abby’s Concessions 4-7 p.m. and music by Joe Deschler – DJ.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news
Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. - worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sunday, Aug. 7 - Ice Cream Social at the Spring Grove Fest Building, Drive-Thru only, serving 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Menu includes pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, bar, ice cream cup and bottle of water. What a deal for $10/meal! Everyone welcome! Sponsored by Wilmington Lutheran Church with support from Thrivent Financial.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 – W-ELCA meeting at 1 p.m., followed by working on mission projects. Winnie Buxengard is the afternoon snack hostess.
Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. - (note time change) outdoor worship at the Old Wilmington Cemetery with Pastor Steve Meyer and Assistant to the Bishop Dionne Stepanek officiating. Following the service, noon meal of BBQs, chips and beverage, as well as ice cream treats will be provided. Bring a side dish for the potluck.
Contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.