By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Chad Tilleraas on Aug. 28; Aimee Johnson and Korah Espelien on Aug. 29; Dan Griffin, Erica Falkner, Betty Engen and Joshua Selness on Aug. 30; Elsa Condon on Aug. 31; Wayne Petersen and Char Meiners on Sept. 2; Tammi Engen, Andrea Cleven and Samuel Streukens on Sept. 3.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mark and Dawn Tewes, 38 years on Aug. 28; Joe and Janene (Taylor) Engen 39 years on Sept. 29; Craig and Lisa (Ballard) Landsom 19 years, and Dustin and Kristi (Buxengard) Bass 18 years on Aug. 31; Gary and Karen Bristle 57 years, Dennis and Heidi (Staggemeier) Myhre 19 years, Robert and Nicole (Liudahl) Ellis 19 years on Sept. 1; Keith and Carolyn (Folstad) Haugstad 42 years, Robert and Karla (Fruechte) Cuff 20 years, Tom and Deb (Landsom) Lawson 20 years on Sept. 2;
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard were among the 16 Navy reservists and spouses who attended an Old Salts picnic/reunion on Sat., Aug. 22 at the home of John and Donna Thornsen, West Salem, Wis. Years ago, these eleven reservists had drilled at the former Naval Reserve Center in La Crosse.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 30 – 9:30 a.m. worship service under the shady pine trees on the church lawn. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location, inside the church.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
