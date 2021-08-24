By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Chad Tilleraas on August 28; Aimee Johnson and Korah Espelien on August 29; Dan Griffin and Erica Falkner on August 30; Elsa Condon on August 31; Wayne Petersen and Char Meiners on September 2; Tammi Engen, Andrea Cleven and Samuel Streukens on September 3.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mark and Dawn Tewes, 39 years on August 28; Joe and Janene (Taylor) Engen, 40 years on August 29; Craig and Lisa (Ballard) Landsom, 20 years, and Dustin and Kristi (Buxengard) Bass, 19 years on August 31; Gary and Karen Bristle 58years, Dennis and Heidi (Staggemeier) Myhre 20 years, and Robert and Nicole (Liudahl) Ellis 20 years on September 1; Keith and Carolyn (Folstad) Haugstad 43 years, Robert and Karla (Fruechte) Cuff 21 years, and Tom and Deb (Landsom) Lawson 21 years on September 2.
Hope everyone got a chance to attend the Houston County Fair last week. It was the usual August weather - hot and humid, but with no rain during the event. Congratulations to all the exhibitors for all their hard work, and good luck to the 4-Hers who won trips to the Minnesota State Fair. The Sunday noon 4-H parade on the fairgrounds was a special treat to celebrate 100 years of 4-H in Houston County.
Music in the Park:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, August 25 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m.; supper by Waterloo Ridge Church 4-7 p.m.; Music by Buck Hollow from 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 1- Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by BBG’s and Simple Living Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m.; music by CBB Jazz Combo 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Chair volleyball is played on Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., following the senior dining meal in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, call the site manager on Wednesday at 498-3385 to get signed up for the meal.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, August 29 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating. Following worship everyone is invited to help fill school kits - our service activity through “God’s Work, Our Hands”.
Sunday September 5 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
