Birthday wishes to Joyce Bergrud, Jordan Doely, Ben Petersen, Ruthanna Doely, and Reese Pearson on Aug. 25; Mary Walker and Jax Vatland on Aug. 26; Greg Wiemerslage, Russell Larson and Tamitha Peter on Aug. 27; Chad Tilleraas on Aug. 28; Aimee Johnson and Korah Espelien on Aug. 29; Dan Griffin, Erica Falkner and Joshua Selness on Aug. 30; and Elsa Condon on Aug. 31.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Kenneth and Gretchen (Baker) Anderson 38 years on Aug. 25; Terry Nelson and Carol Galayda 28 years, and Adam and Ashley (LaFollette) Wiemerslage seventeen years on Aug. 27; Mark and Dawn Tewes 40 years on Aug. 28; Joe and Janene (Taylor) Engen 41 years on Aug. 29; Craig and Lisa (Ballard) Landsom 21 years, and Dustin and Kristi (Buxengard) Bass 20 years on Aug. 31.
Last Saturday afternoon, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the Old Salts Picnic at Veterans Memorial Park, West Salem. Naval reservists who had been a part of the La Crosse Naval Reserve Center, and spouses were in attendance. Gary served 23 years in the Reserves.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Aug. 24: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Trinity Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Cat and Fiddle 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by BBG’s 4-7 p.m. and music by Joe Cody 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
SEMCAC Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sunday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
