By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Steve Gerard, Karen Larson and Amelia Solum on Aug. 21; Geri Worden and Tyler Engen on Aug. 22; Bradley Engen on Aug. 24; Joyce Bergrud, Jordan Doely, Ben Petersen, Ruthanna Doely and Reese Pearson on Aug. 25; Mary Walker on Aug. 26; Greg Wiemerslage, Russell Larson and Tamitha Peter on Aug. 27.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Duane and Kim (Solum) Padgett 28 years on Aug. 22; Carlyn and Janet (Williams) Kraabel 51 years, and Adam and Lois (VanMinsel) Guberud 24 years on Aug. 24; Steve and Darlene (Henniges) Quinnell, and Kenneth and Gretchen (Baker) Anderson 36 years on Aug. 25; Terry Nelson and Carol Galayda 26 years, and Adam and Ashley (LaFollette) Wiemerslage 15 years on Aug. 27.
The State Primary Election was held on Tues., Aug. 11. Of the 11,935 registered voters in Houston County, 2,550 persons voted. For Wilmington Township, 259 persons are registered to vote, and 41 persons voted in the primary.
Twenty-eight persons came to the polling place at the Eitzen Community Center, while 13 voted by absentee ballot. Republican candidate Jason Lewis garnered 12 votes, Cynthia Gail three votes, James Reibestein two votes, and John Berman one vote. Democrat candidate Tina Smith got 16 votes, Paula Overby three votes, and Steve Carlson one vote.
At midnight last Friday night, a rain shower dropped .2 inches in the gauge at the Gary Buxengard farm. This is the first rainfall since July 18. The landscape in this area is lush with the green contrast of the corn, soybeans and alfalfa, and the golden colors of wheat and oats. The ground is very dry and rainfall is needed for the crops to grow and mature.
On Saturday morning, August 15, members of Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 provided military rites for the burial of Paul Johnson at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Elizabeth Hermeier officiated for the graveside service.
The August 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon destroyed three 40-food shipping containers, which were stored in the port and held more than 22,000 Mission Quilts, 100 cartons of School Kits, 300 cartons of Personal Care Kits and 125 cartons of Baby Care Kits that were being prepared for distribution from Lutheran World Relief.
For a “God’s Work, Our Hands” activity, following the worship service at Wilmington Lutheran Church last Sunday, 14 members of all ages helped put together 65 school kits for Lutheran World Relief missions. The activity was coordinated by the W-ELCA mission committee - Tamitha Peter, Evie Morey and Mona Olson, and ice cream treats were provided afterwards.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 23 – 9:30 a.m. worship service under the shady pine trees on the church lawn. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location, inside the church.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
