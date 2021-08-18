By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Steve Gerard, Karen Larson and Amelia Solum on August 21; Geri Worden and Tyler Engen on August 22; Bradley Engen on August 24; Joyce Bergrud, Jordan Doely, Ben Peterson and Ruthanna Doely on August 25; Mary Walker on August 26; Greg Wiemerslage, Russell Larson and Tamitha Peter on August 27.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Duane and Kim (Solum) Padgett, 29 years on August 22; Carlyn and Janet (Williams) Kraabel 52 years, and Adam and Lois (VanMinsel) Guberud 25 years on August 24; Kenneth and Gretchen (Baker) Anderson 37 years on August 25; Terry Nelson and Carol Galayda 27 years, Adam and Ashley (LaFollette) Wiemerslage, 16 years on August 27.
On Wednesday, August 11, Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church for a business meeting. Attending were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, Tamitha Peter and sons Garret and Gavin, Harriet Qualey, Joyce Sanness and Donna Trehus.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen sang the National Anthem at the last home game of the La Crosse Loggers on August11.
Last Saturday morning Jeff and Marsha Thompson of Kenosha, Wis., Flying Farmer members and strawberry growers, flew into the Houston County Airport. Fellow Flying Farmer member Glenn Kinneberg met the couple and took them to Elsie’s in Caledonia for breakfast. After visiting a while, the Thompsons took off in their plane to stop at another Flying Farmer member, and then fly to Portland, Oregon to attend a strawberry convention.
Houston County Fair:
Plan to attend the Houston County Fair August 18-22 at the fairgrounds in Caledonia. It’s “Where Town and Country Meet”. See you there!
Area Music in the Park events:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, August 18 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Abby’s Concessions 4-7 p.m., music by The Executives, 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Cattlemen’s 4-7 p.m., and Music by Buck Hollow from 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Chair volleyball is played on Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., following the senior dining meal in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, call the site manager on Wednesday at 498-3385 to get signed up for the meal.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, August 22 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating.
Sunday, August 29 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating. Following worship everyone is invited to help fill school kits - our service activity through “God’s Work, Our Hands”. (Note the change of date.)
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.