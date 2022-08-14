Birthday wishes to Michael Ingvaldson on Aug. 18; Scott Solberg, Chris Otterness, Luke Middendorf and Olaf Johnson on Aug. 19; Kyle Flatin and Jesse Engen on Aug. 20; Steve Gerard, Karen Larson, Amelia Solum and Felicity Oehmigen on Aug. 21; Geri Worden and Tyler Engen on Aug. 22; Bradley Engen and Callie Petersen on Aug. 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Zachary and Abbie (Guillien) Fordahl fifteen years on Aug. 18; Philip and Kristi (Myrah) Griffin 22 years on Aug. 19; Duane and Kim (Solum) Padgett 30 years on Aug. 22; Carlyn and Janet (Williams) Kraabel 53 years and Adam and Lois (VanMinsel) Guberud 26 years on Aug. 24.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church the afternoon of August 9. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Tamitha Peter, Harriet Qualey, and Joyce Sanness. There was a great deal of discussion, and a tough decision, but it was decided to NOT have the fall meatball dinner event this year. Afternoon lunch was provided by Winnie.
Last Sunday, there 25 people attended the annual outdoor worship service at the old Wilmington Church Cemetery. Pastor Steven Meyer officiated, and Assistant to the Synod Bishop, Pastor Dionne Stepanek provided the message.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the La Crosse Loggers baseball game last Friday evening. Gary sang the National Anthem with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen.
Bethany Engen continuing music education
On July 8, 2022 Bethany Engen completed level one of Kodály music education training at Lakeland University in Sheboygan, WI. Hungarian musical composer Zoltan Kodály created a music education philosophy that centered around native folk songs of the region. Bethany is studying under the leading authority in elementary music education, professor and author, John M. Feierabend. He was a student of famous music education philosopher Edwin Gordon.
On Aug. 5, 2022 Bethany also completed level one of Orff music education training at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. Musical composer Carl Orff created a new philosophy of music education during the 1920s in Germany. Jane Frazee has made Orff's ideas assessable to American music classrooms. Many of Frazee's books are the guiding reference in elementary music education classes around the world. Frazee founded the grad music program at the University of St. Thomas. She makes regular appearances in St. Thomas classes.
Bethany has yet to complete levels two and three of the programs. She is grateful to study under the authors of the leading music education textbooks in the United States. She is the second Spring Grove Schools music educator to be trained in Orff, preceded by Karen Bristle. Bethany is the first SG music educator to be trained in Kodaly.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Athletic Boosters 4-7 p.m. and music by Ford and Marge Brevig.
Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Trinity Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Cat and Fiddle 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
SEMCAC Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating. “God’s Work, Our Hands” will be celebrated following worship. Everyone is invited to help fill 150 school kits for mission work through Lutheran World Relief. Treats will be provided after filling the kits.
Sunday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
