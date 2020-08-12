By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Kiley Reynolds on Aug. 14; Kathy Myrah on Aug. 15; David Solberg and Aidan Olson on Aug. 16; Marion Anderson and LeRoy Williams on Aug. 17; Michael Ingvaldson on Aug. 18; Scott Solberg, Chris Otterness, Luke Middendorf and Olaf Johnson on Aug. 19; Jesse Engen and Kyle Flatin on Aug. 20.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Brad and Kendra (Otterness) Hoffman 11 years on Aug. 15; Zachary and Abbie (Guillien) Fordahl 13 years on Aug. 18; Philip and Kristi (Myrah) Griffin 20 years on Aug. 19.
Some belated news, congratulations to Troy and Mindy (Buxengard) Norman of Onalaska on the birth of twins on May 23, a daughter Madison and son Jordan. Grandparents are Steve and Joanne Buxengard. Great-grandpa is Glenn Buxengard.
On Tuesday of last week Paul and Jean Marie Burtness of Blaine visited with Carol Ann Burtness and husband LeRoy Williams, and also with Don Ingvalson. Paul, Carol Ann and Don grew up as neighbors in Wilmington.
Jered Buxengard and son Owen of Bellechester, Minn. visited last weekend with Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard.
Wilmington Lutheran Church held its annual outdoor worship service at the Old Cemetery on August 9, with 39 in attendance. Pastor Fahey officiated, Arland Folstad accompanied the singing, Pastor Meyer did a children’s sermon with his crow puppet Quivers, and the noon picnic meal was provided with support from Thrivent. Thanks to Carolyn Haugstad for helping to plan the service. August birthday treats were provided by Don Ingvalson and Lorilyn Dehning.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 16 – 9:30 a.m. worship, followed by members of all ages helping put together school kits for “God’s Work, Our Hands”. Please wear a Thrivent t-shirt, any color.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
