By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Kiley Reynolds on August 14; Kathy Myrah on August 15; David Solberg and Aidan Olson on August 16; LeRoy Williams on August 17; Michael Ingvaldson on August 18; Scott Solberg, Chris Otterness, Luke Middendorf and Olaf Johnson on August. 19; Jesse Engen and Kyle Flatin on August 20.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Brad and Kendra (Otterness) Hoffman, 12 years on August 15; Zachary and Abbie (Guillien) Fordahl, 14 years on August 18; Philip and Kristi (Myrah) Griffin, 21 years on August 19.
Area Music in the Park events:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area: Wednesday, August 11 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Spring Grove Athletic Boosters, music by Cat and Fiddle 5-7 p.m.
Jonathan and Mary Ann Anderson and their granddaughter Kayleigh from Mandan, North Dakota were recent visitors with Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson. They celebrated Kenneth’s birthday on Friday and enjoyed a wiener roast on Saturday evening.
On August 3, the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen sang the National Anthem at the La Crosse Loggers double header games.
Last Saturday evening, Special Export quartet entertained at a class reunion in Onalaska.
Chair volleyball will be played on Thursday, August 12 following the senior dining meal in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wednesday, August 11 – 1 p.m. - W-ELCA business meeting at the church, followed by time to work on mission projects. Bring one snack item for the afternoon breaktime.
Sunday, August 15: 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sunday, August 22 – Following worship everyone is invited to fill school kits - our service activity through “God’s Work, Our Hands”.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
