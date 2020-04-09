By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Marie Johnson and Jenna Britain on April 10; Rick Landsom, Carol Arneson, Kati Bergey and Lydia Petersen on April 11; Lisa Myhre-Kessler, Doris Doely and Leon Spinden III on April 12; Truman Tilleraas on April 13; Lois Fruechte and David Trehus on April 14; Mary Friemann and Danika Holty on April 15; Jennifer Ellingson and Austin Meyer on April 16.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Pat and Christine Troendle, 28 years on April 11; Steve and Anne (Hendel) Selness, 31 years on April 15.
Last Saturday afternoon, Glenn Kinneberg had groceries flown in from the Twin Cities. His son Russell, who lives in Plymouth, flew down bringing groceries for his father in what you might call a ‘mini air lift’. Glenn stated, “It’s like the Berlin Air Lift in the 1950s.”
Sincere sympathy to the Dibley family on the passing of Stuart’s brother, Leland Dibley of Stockton, CA. on March 29 at age 91. The funeral service will be held later this summer, with burial to be next to his wife, Della, at Marion, South Dakota, where she grew up and the couple was married.
As directed by our national and state leaders, I hope you are all abiding and staying home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been much news to report in this column lately.
With the sunny warm days, likely some of you have been working on cleaning lawns and flower beds, or getting ready for spring field work.
The fresh air is good for all of us. For next week’s column, maybe you could share some creative ways you have spent time.
On Sunday evening it’s fun to listen to the Mollie B. Polka Party on KVIK radio (104.7FM) from 7-9 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Thurs., April 9 – NO Maundy Thursday worship.
Sun., April 12 - NO Easter Sunday Worship Service, but Pastor Fahey will give a sermon on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.