By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Marie Johnson, Jenna Britain and Kalan Meiners on April 10; Rick Landsom, Carol Arneson, Kati Bergey and Lydia Petersen on April 11; Lisa Myhre, Doris Doely, Leon Spinden and Kay Gilbertson on April 12; Truman Tilleraas on April 13; Lois Fruechte and David Trehus on April 14; Mary Friemann and Danika Holty on April 15; Jennifer Ellingson and Austin Meyer on April 16.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Pat and Christine Troendle, 29 years on April 11; Charles and Judy Holten, 47 years on April 13; Steve and Anne (Hendel) Selness, 32 years on April 15.
Congratulations to Jill Britain and Adam Berg on the birth of a son, Andrew John Paul Berg, on March 26 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. The baby’s birth weight was 7 lbs. 6 oz., and length 20 inches. Andrew is joined by siblings Jenna, Julie and Jacob Britain and Taylor Berg. Grandparents are David Strike, Nancy Strike, Rodney and Kathleen Berg.
Women from Wilmington Church who attended the Women’s Fellowship Communion Breakfast at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen on Maundy Thursday, April 1, included: Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey and Mona Olson.
Cathy Ingvalson visited her brother, Donald, over the Easter weekend, and also was trumpeter at the Easter Sunday worship service at Wilmington Church.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, April 11 – 10 a.m. Worship Service led by Gary Buxengard and a recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer.
Sunday, April 11 - Church council will meet following the worship service.
Sunday, April 18 – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
