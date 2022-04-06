By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Matthew Griffin, Anne Selness, Shannon Eiken, Henrik Johnson and Madelyn VanBenCoten on April 8; Travis Troendle on April 9; Marie Johnson, Jenna Britain and Kalan Meiners on April 10; Rick Landsom, Carol Arneson, Kati Bergey and Lydia Petersen on April 11; Doris Doely, Lisa Myhre, Leon Spinden III, and Kay Gilbertson on April 12; and Truman Tilleraas on April 13.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Dean and Connie (Serres) Myhre 38 years, and Eric and Leanne Benson 16 years on April 7; Floyd and Darlene Strinmoen 27 years on April 8; Pat and Christine Troendle 30 years on April 11; Charles and Judy Holten 48 years on April 13.
The Wilmington W-ELCA will meet at the church for a business meeting and Do Day on Tuesday, April 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Noon lunch will be potluck.
The Spring Grove Chair Volleyball players traveled to Eitzen last Wednesday, where they joined in with the Eitzen senior citizens for a fun time. They hope to meet again in a couple weeks.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., April 6 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., April 10 – 10 a.m. Palm/Passion Sunday worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
April 14 – Maundy Thursday 6:30 p.m. worship service with Holy Communion at Immanuel.
April 15 – Good Friday – 1 p.m. worship at Immanuel and 6:30 p.m. worship at Wilmington.
April 17 – Easter Sunday; 10 a.m. Festival Easter Worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
