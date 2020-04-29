By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Barb Ferkingstad and Jared Troendle on May 1; Brian Selness, Johanna Troendle, Kendra Hoffman and Carter Meyer on May 2; Karen Stenhoff on May 3; Caleb Cody on May 4; Monica Troendle on May 5; and Holly Voight, her first birthday on May 7.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Larie (Gerard) Wohlert, 41 years on May 5; and Dan and Rhonda (Felten) Oehmigen, 14 years on May 6.
I hope everyone is finding things to do while staying home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been much news to report in this column lately.
Be watchful and safe on the roadways, as farmers are in full swing with spring field work.
I encourage you to share some creative ways you have spent time during this Stay at Home situation. Please let me know so I can include in next week’s column.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 3 – NO Worship Service, but Pastor Fahey will give a sermon on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
