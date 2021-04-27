By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Barb Ferkingstad and Jared Troendle on May 1; Brian Selness, Johanna Troendle, Kendra Hoffman and Carter Meyer on May 2; Karen Stenhoff on May 3; Caleb Cody on May 4; Monica Troendle on May 5; and Holly Voight on May 7.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Larie (Gerard) Wohlert, 42 years on May 5; Dan and Rhonda (Felten) Oehmigen, 15 years on May 6.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Dale Bunge, age 63, who passed away on April 17, while beginning the field work for another planting season. He was a farmer. Private family services were held on Sat., April 24 in celebration of Dale’s life.
On Wednesday afternoon, April 21, the Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church for a Do Day to work on mission projects. Five baby care kits and four personal care kits were assembled, and five quilts were tied. The “doers” were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard and Mona Olson.
This month’s birthdays were celebrated with fellowship time following the April 25 worship service at Wilmington Church. Donna Trehus was the host. Also, the W-ELCA held a business meeting with the following attending: Gretchen Anderson, Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carrie Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, Tamitha Peter and Donna Trehus. The next meeting with be at the church on Tuesday, May 18 at 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, May 2 – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sunday, May 9 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.