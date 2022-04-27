By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Darla Quinnell and Jacob Olerud on April 28; Eric Benson on April 29; Greg Wiebke and Lynn Sobeck on April 30; Barb Ferkingstad and Jared Troendle on May 1; Brian Selness, Johanna Troendle, Kendra Hoffman and Carter Meyer on May 2; Karen Stenhoff on May 3; and Caleb Cody on May 4.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Shane and Shana (Brevig) Blackman, 21 years on April 28.
Last week Saturday, Glenn Kinneberg traveled with Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minn. to Milwaukee, Wis. to visit Ryan and Megan (Kinneberg) Turck and children Julie and Arthur. They celebrated Arthur’s first birthday.
Last Saturday Glenn Kinneberg attended the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Minneapolis. Glen was an inductee in 2019.
On April 24, Wilmington Church members celebrated April birthdays with fellowship following the worship service. Donna Trehus was hostess with assistance from you-know-who! (David)
Folks from the Spring Grove area who attended the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus’ 76th annual show on April 24 at the Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem, Wis. included: Carol Ann Burtness, LeRoy Williams, Lorraine Hagen, Lois Morken, Joan Ike, Kathy Schiessler, Winnie and Jan Lee Buxengard. Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter from Mabel also attended. Gary Buxengard is a member of the chorus. Theme for the show was “Rummaging Back to Harmony”, appropriately named because of the two years of not having a show due to the COVID pandemic.
Spring Grove School music concerts
The choir concert is scheduled for Monday, May 16, and band concert on Mon., May 23. Both will begin at 7 p.m. in the Spring Grove High School Gym.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 1 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion, with a recorded sermon from Pastor Steven Meyer.
Sun., May 8 – 10 a.m. worship service officiated by Pastor Steven Meyer.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.