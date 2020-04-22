By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Katie Sobeck and Charles Beckjord on April 24; Scott Bingham, David Engen and Alex Guillien on April 26; Kaylin Solum and Deanna Solum on April 27; Darla Quinnell and Jacob Olerud on April 28; Eric Benson on April 29; Greg Wiebke and Lyn Sobeck on April 30.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Paul and Rhonda Myhre 38 years, and Justin and Caitlin (Myhre) Speece 8 years on April 24; Jon and Gwen (Haugstad) Allen 46 years on April 27; Shane and Shana (Brevig) Blackman 19 years on April 28.
Lawrence & Loretta Knutson announce the birth of a sixth great grandchild. Owen Casey Knutson was born on April 8th to Miranda Knutson. Birth weight was 8 lbs. 14 oz. and length 21.5 inches.
Grandparent is Mark Knutson and great-grandparents are Lawrence & Loretta Knutson. He is bringing some joy to the family after the death of his uncle Casey on February 16 from a car accident.
An interesting tidbit about Owen’s birth is that he was born during the COVID-19 outbreak. His great-great grandma Edith Nerstad was born during the Spanish flu of 1918, and she died just 10 months prior to his birth. She was almost 101! Edith’s father, Julius Haugstad, helped out his brother who died from the 1918 flu, but thankfully did not contract it.
Congratulations to Greg Myhre, who was elected on April 14 to serve as District 5 Houston County Commissioner. He will fulfill the unexpired term of Fred Arnold, who passed away last November 21. Myhre garnered 277 votes, while his opponent, Char Meiners received 153 votes. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.
Three seats will be open on the Board of Commissioners, including representatives for District 1, District 3, and District 5, to each serve four-year terms beginning January 1, 2021. Candidates may file during the period of May 19 to June 22. If more than two candidates file in any district, they will be on the ballot for the primary election on August 11. The primary will decide the top two candidates for each district to be on the ballot for the general election on November 3.
Harriet Myhre, Judy Fruechte, Betty Schmidt, Bonnie Tollefson and Loretta Knutson from the Immanuel Lutheran Church Do Day group are making face masks for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are going to family, needy organizations, etc. If you are in need of any, please contact Olivia at the church office 507-725-3123, Bonnie Tollefson 507-725-2021 or Loretta Knutson 507-724-2140.
I hope everyone is finding things to do while staying home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been much news to report in this column lately.
Fresh air is good for all of us. On sunny days get out and enjoy the outdoors. You may choose to take a walk, do yard work, hang wash on the line to dry, wash windows, etc. Farmers are busy hauling manure and preparing the fields for planting crops.
For next week’s column, I encourage you to share some creative ways you have spent time during this Stay at Home situation. Please let me know.
On Sunday evening it’s fun to listen to the Mollie B. Polka Party on KVIK radio (104.7FM) from 7-9 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., April 26 – NO Worship Service, but Pastor Fahey will give a sermon on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.